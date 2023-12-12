The return of the 2024 proposed budget to Erie County Council involves reductions and six outright vetoes by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

“Some of those cuts I don’t see them coming through. Like the HRC, that belongs to county council. It’s our kind of project. We finance it. We nurture it,” said Brian Shank, an Erie County councilman.

Erie County Council previously opted to reduce the proposed tax increase from .85 mills to .65 mills.

As a result, Davis said services had to be reduced, and some vacant and currently occupied positions within Erie County government had to be eliminated. The majority of those occupied positions being at the Blasco Public Library.

“Why would we try to hamper it? I understand this is a financial decision. But again, back to what’s good for the community. And I think picking on the library there’s other issues that we can look at,” said Brian Shank.

Davis said the largest ticket item being vetoed is the $1.6 million in ARPA funds to fund Erie County attorneys for indigent people who cannot afford an attorney.

He said it is irresponsible and does not recur revenue. Shank disagreed and said this is what ARPA funding is for.

“Bob Catalde came in and said, ‘Hey we have this, and we have a problem. We have this contract at the attorneys. They really don’t make a lot of money. We need some incentive to keep him here to help those folks that way they can hire a forensic people. They can hire people,'” said Shank.

Shank said the vote to support the attorneys was 7-0 among the council with a unanimous vote.