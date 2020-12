A tentative trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a person outside of Partners in Harborcreek.

Judge David Ridge scheduling the trial for Cory Kendig to take place during a week in August. The official date has not been confirmed.

The 30-year old faces homicide charges after police say he shot 33-year old Jeremy Jones outside of Partners Tavern in October.

The District Attorney’s office has said Kendig will not face first degree murder charges.