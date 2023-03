Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction at trial against an Erie man after a July 2021 fatal shooting.

Jamie D. Smith Jr., 20, allegedly fired shots into a westside duplex killing 18-year-old Kalvin Davis. Smith appeared before Erie County Judge David Ridge on Wednesday, March 1, for a formal arraignment on charges filed by the Erie Bureau of Police.

A trial date is tentatively set for December by Judge Ridge. Smith may seek another preliminary hearing.