Terroristic threats caused Fort LeBoeuf School District to shut down for the day

Terroristic threats caused one local school district to cancel classes for the day.

The Fort LeBoeuf School District Administration spent the day with law enforcement in order to figure out how to move forward after school was cancelled today.

It was not a typical Thursday for High School and Middle School students. Instead of students walking the halls today, Pennsylvania State Police conducted canine explosive and weapon detection searches. Fortunately, nothing was found.

“All Fort LeBoeuf schools will be closed and all after school activities cancelled,” the school district said in a phone call to students and parents this morning.

That is how many parents and students within the Fort LeBoeuf School District were awakened Thursday morning. The decision to cancel school followed the district learning of a Snapchat that read: “We’re shooting Fort LeBoeuf School at 2:30 a.m. October 3, 2019. Come through the back of the building and one person is going to be shooting from the water tower from any escapes.”

“We take any threat like this seriously. First and foremost, they are always viable, always credible threats to us. We respond to not only our district protocol, but we work very closely with law enforcement officials, so during all times we’re preserving the safety and security of our students and staff,” said Rick Emerick, Superintendent, Fort LeBoeuf.

In order to get to the bottom of who made the post, Pennsylvania State police, F.B.I., and the Office of Attorney General Safe2Say, were all called in.

Although it may seem easy to figure out who is the person behind a social media account, state police explain that is not the case.

“You can make up a social media account and to be able to track that, there’s several steps that you have to take, and there’s so much privacy with these social media sites that put in place that it does make it difficult to figure out where it is coming from,” said Sgt. Matt Bly, Pennsylvania State Police.

Law enforcement is still working to track down the person behind the threat. Any student or community member with information is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police with information.

For LeBoeuf students will head back to school tomorrow.

In order to help students re-enter the classroom, law enforcement officers, along with extra mental health counselors, will be made available at the schools tomorrow.