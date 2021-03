Testimony has begun for a fatal shooting that took place back in 2019.

35-year-old Jonathan Outlaw is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of Duane Buckner.

Outlaw allegedly shot Buckner following an altercation inside Outlaw’s apartment in the 2300 block of Liberty Street in October of 2019.

Outlaw previously admitted to shooting Buckner after a fight.

Defense attorney Gene Placidi said Outlaw was defending himself after Buckner threatened his life.