Testimony continues during day two of trial for man accused of shooting his girlfriend and her co-worker at an Erie Pizza Hut

An intense day in court during the second day of the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at an Erie Pizza Hut.

The prosecution has already rested their case in this trial. They are asking the jury to find Luis Rodriguez guilty of first degree murder and attempted murder.

Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim last November at an East Side Erie Pizza Hut where she worked. He also shot Stalheim’s pregnant co-worker in her shoulder.

During day two of the trial, the defense played a video of Erie Police interviewing Rodriguez the day of the shooting. During that video interview, Rodriguez admitted to shooting both victims.

Rodriguez tells police he shot Stalheim four times because she sent text messages saying lol (laugh out loud) to him. Detectives were not able to retrieve those alleged messages.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s lawyer agrees with the prosecution that her client shot Stalheim, but he did not intentionally kill her.

Rodriguez took the stand today, testifying that he loved Stalheim and he doesn’t know how things got to that point. He also testified that he had been drinking that day and that he lost control and shot Alicia. He says he doesn’t remember where he shot her.

The prosecution presented multiple witnesses yesterday, including Stalheim’s co-worker who was shot, along with Erie Police Detectives and a forensic pathologist.

Rodriguez has finished testifying in the case. Today will end closing statements, then the Jury will go into deliberation.