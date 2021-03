Testimony resumes for a fatal shooting that took place in October of 2019.

36-year-old Jonathan Outlaw is accused of fatally shooting Duane Buckner at the 2300 block of Liberty Street.

Outlaw allegedly shot Buckner twice, once in the back and once in the torso. This shooting followed an altercation that took place inside of an apartment.

Defense Attorney Gene Placidi wants jurors to believe that the incident was fueled by self defense.