Testimony is expected to continue this week in a complex case involving four defendants and several other witnesses.

The case involves the shooting death of 25-year-old Patric Phillips. This shooting took place in 2019.

The four defendants have been identified as 25-year-old Marshawn Williams, 21-year-old Derrick Elverton, 20-year-old Damarjon Beason, and 19-year-old Anthony Blanks Jr.

The defendants have been charged with shooting Phillips as part of a drug robbery plan.

Two other individuals who are believed to be involved in another fatal drug robbery were given immunity in exchange for their testimony.

That testimony could resume as early as Monday June 6.