Testimony is underway against a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman back in 2019.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin is accused of killing Starleisha Smith with a kitchen knife in the 500 block of East 11th Street back in May 2019.

Hicks-Franklin allegedly stabbed Smith twice, one stab wound traveling nine inches to the heart, liver and stomach, causing the death of Smith.

The first witness to take stand is Kevin’s girlfriend Emoni Ford.