The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) representatives say they’re committed to completing the former Quin-T Paper site project.

Final steps are underway at the former Quin-T Paper site on East 16th and French streets. Before the ground is leveled and the land is sold, environmental testing is necessary.

“The city would also like to see some public space there, but we can’t do any of that until we determine if the soil and water are contaminated and we get those underground tanks out,” said Tina Mengine, CEO, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

Mengine added that there are a number of inquiries from local businesses about the former Quin-T site.

“When we speak to them, we make it known that any plans that they may consider have to include neighborhood input and the public access,” Mengine continued.

Residents who live near the former Quin-T site said they’re happy their opinion is being considered.

“People never ask me what I’m interested in, but I think they did good by talking to us and getting our opinions on it,” said Raheem Khuda, neighbor.

Raheem Khuda and his family have lived in the area for several years now and said before the demolition, there were often fires at the site.

He believes the neighborhood would benefit from a public park.

“I’m hoping it’s a field you know? I’ve played soccer myself so it’d be fun to go out there and run on some grass and stuff,” Khuda added.

“That area has had significant disinvestment over the last decade, so getting it right is really important to us and I know it’s really important to the city,” said Mengine.