Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke has officially entered the 2020 presidential race Video

The Democratic 2020 political field getting bigger today after former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke has officially entered the race.

The former representative from El Paso earned a fervent and national following after his close, but unsuccessful 2018 Senate bid against Ted Cruz.

In Iowa, Beto O'Rourke officially kicking off his 2020 bid to be president, taking questions directly from voters.

"I was curious, what are your thoughts on UBI?"

"A question about universal basic income. I appreciate you asking that. It gets at the fact that even though we have record low unemployment in this country, too many of our fellow

The town hall-style event happening just hours after sitting with his wife.

He posted an announcement video saying, "Amy and I are happy to share with you that I'm running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America... The challenges that we face right now, the interconnected crises in our economy, our democracy, and our climate have never been greater."

The native Texan, relatively unknown a year ago, skyrocketed onto the national political scene in what became a surprisingly close Senate race last year, attracting huge crowds, garnering endorsement of celebrities like Beyonce and raising record contributions from small donors.

He'd previously said he would never run.

"Unequivocally, you will never run for president?"

"No. Punto. Period."

But, appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair that thought evolving, telling them, "You can probably tell that I want to run".

And, his off-beat social media posts from getting his teeth cleaned to skateboarding at Whataburger, appealing to younger voters.

Today, the 46-year-old going all-in, "...Every single Democrat today would be far better than the current occupant of the White House."

As he tries to distinguish himself amid a crowded, Democratic field of more than a dozen candidates.

Already, he's garnered an endorsement from a New York Congresswoman, and when asked about Beto's announcement, the speaker said simply, "it's wonderful".