(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Texting while driving and drowsy driving were the causes of a recent crash in Erie County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, On April 21 the driver of a 2016 Ford C-max was traveling northbound on Route 89 north of Interstate 86 in Greenfield Township. At about 5:33 p.m., the vehicle drove off the east side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

The driver allegedly told police she had been “driving for several hours and had not slept much,” a PSP news release noted. She allegedly admitted to texting while driving and said she then fell asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle had minor damage, was pulled out of the ditch, and was able to be driven away from the scene. The driver was uninjured, and she received citations for a lane violation, texting while driving and careless driving.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and Goodban’s Towing assisted with the accident.