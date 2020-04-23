1  of  2
Thank you lunch held for Erie Homes for Children and Adults workers

Local News
There are more signs today of how the Erie community comes together to help others in troubled times.

This time, it’s the Erie Homes for Children and Adults where 500 meals are being distributed Thursday and Friday to essential, direct care staff members. The agency works with both children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Full time workers and agency leaders wanted the workers to know their efforts are appreciated.

“Many people don’t realize we have an essential workforce. Our folks work 24-7, 365, and this really was just something we wanted to do to show our appreciation for what they do each and every day and for those that our mission services.” said Jonathan Rilling.

Red Letter Hospitality is making the lunches throughout a grant from the Hamot Health Foundation.

