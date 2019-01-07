Thanks to a good samaritan, many bicycles were saved from the scrap pile Video

Many seemingly good bicycles were discovered in a recycling bin at Erie's Salvation Army store.

Were they being thrown out?

Viewer Mark Leffingwell reached out to us and thought that was a shame since many of those bikes could be used by young people who would like one.

Yesterday, the Salvation Army couldn't explain to us why they were there, but they said they would look into it.

The good news is they did, and have now moved those bikes from the recycle bin to the Salvation Army sales floor.

As to how they got in the recycling bin in the first place, that's still a mystery.