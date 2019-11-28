Thanksgiving meal served at Calamari’s Squid Row

The owners of Calamari’s Squid Row also hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day tradition today.

For a decade now, the staff at Calamari’s have worked with students from Mercyhurst Prep to serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. From 10:30am-2:30pm, anyone was welcome to stop by and sit down for a hot meal or take home a meal if they choose.

“We at our school, we talk about the family atmosphere that we have and this is the family day, Thanksgiving, so to see our whole family down here serving the other families in Erie, just brings it all together, so one day a year just to be able to come down here is just fantastic.” said Ed Curtin, president of Mercyhurst Prep.

Through the collaborative drive, there were more than 1,000 meals distributed.