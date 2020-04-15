‘That Thing That You Do’ fictional movie band from Erie, Reunites for COVID relief fundraiser

The fictional band “The Wonders” from the 1996 film “The Thing That You Do” is getting back together for a one night special event.

In the 1996 film the band is formed here in Erie Pennsylvania which sets up a small town band to fame story line for the film.

In a recent announcement the fictional band will reunite for one night only during a Youtube watch party in order to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The actors to participate in this fundraiser include Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn and Liv Tyler.

At the moment it is unclear if Tom Hanks will participate at this time.

During this watch party the fictional band will also be celebrating the life of Grammy winner Adam Schlesinger who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications. Schlesinger also wrote the title track for the film.

The watch party will consist of a screening of the hit 1996 movie as well as a live stream conversation on Youtube.

You can find the watch party here. The watch party will be taking place on April 17th at 7 p.m.