Local non-profits are asking for your support now more than ever before.

The 10th annual Erie Gives Day is underway. This is an opportunity for community members to give back to their favorite non-profits.

We headed over to the Erie Community Foundation Headquarters for more on this years event.

It’s a simple gesture that says thank you and gives back to non-profits within the community.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring on economic hardships around the world, and even close to home in Erie County, local non-profits are asking for your help today.

Many of these non-profits in Erie County provide services to help mitigate the pandemic.

The organization supports more than 400 non-profits in the Erie area. Hundreds of these non-profits depend on today for their yearly budgets.

In year’s past, Erie Gives Day has raised nearly 27 million dollars for local non-profits.

Last year broke all records by raising more than 5.5 million dollars for 368 non-profits in Erie.

All of those donors last year came from 50 states and nine countries.

This year’s pro-rated match is the highest in Erie Gives history as it has added up to $400,000.

There is still time for you to donate. Online donations will be accepted until 8 p.m.

You can also donate by calling 454-0843. You can also help out by visiting Eriegives.org

The minimum donation is $25.