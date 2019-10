The Jefferson Educational Society’s 11th annual Global Summit featured an Algal bloom expert as their speaker Tuesday night.

Dr. Patricia M. Glibert is a Professor at the University of Maryland Center. She’s also a scientific writer. Glibert has published 40 papers and book chapters and co-authored 2 books.

Jet 24’s very own Jill McCormick introduced Glibert on stage. This was the second event in the 12 event summit.