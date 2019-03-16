Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 11th annual rejoice, refresh, renew Women's conference was held at Grace Church. Each year national speakers talk about the ways that women can forget their insecurities and move towards a happier life.

The author of the book "Confident Heart" Renee Swope spoke about issues regarding self doubt and how faith helped her overcome obstacles.

"They can have a day to themselves and get a little rest and relaxation," said morning show co-host Lori Clapper.

More than 400 women attended the event.