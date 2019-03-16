Local News

The 11th annual rejoice, refresh, renew women's conference

The 11th annual rejoice, refresh, renew women's conference

Posted: Mar 16, 2019 03:16 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 16, 2019 03:16 PM EDT

The 11th annual rejoice, refresh, renew Women's conference was held at Grace Church. Each year national speakers talk about the ways that women can forget their insecurities and move towards a happier life. 

The author of the book "Confident Heart" Renee Swope spoke about issues regarding self doubt and how faith helped her overcome obstacles. 

"They can have a day to themselves and get a little rest and relaxation," said morning show co-host Lori Clapper. 

More than 400 women attended the event. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected