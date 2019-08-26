The 19th annual Gospelfest filled Liberty Park with tunes and good vibrations. Pastor Owen Rhodes is the organizer. He said the event has grown through the years. “I love the atmosphere and I love what we do,” said Rhodes.

Carla Barnes has been attending the event for years. She thinks Gospelfest is a positive influence on people. “It’s a great thing to come to,” said Barnes. Barnes said attending the event has exposed her to different kinds of Gospel music.

The band “Little D Brown” took the stage along with other artists. During the event dove’s were released to remember loved ones that passed away.