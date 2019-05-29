The 2019 Erie Ambassador Graduation

It’s a training program that educates citizens about Erie through a 9 session hands on course.

29 people joined the ranks at the 2019 Spring Erie Ambassador Graduation. The curriculum changes from year to year, and alumni are offered a chance to join current classes featuring new programs. Graduates received a certificate and even got headshots done during the ceremony.

“It’s a great way to realize that there’s a lot happening in Erie,” said coordinator Colleen Gross.

To date over 600 people have graduated from this program.