The 2019 Erie Ambassador Graduation

It’s a training program that educates citizens about Erie through a 9 session hands on course. 

29 people joined the ranks at the 2019 Spring Erie Ambassador Graduation. The curriculum changes from year to year, and alumni are offered a chance to join current classes featuring new programs. Graduates received a certificate and even got headshots done during the ceremony. 

“It’s a great way to realize that there’s a lot happening in Erie,” said coordinator Colleen Gross. 

To date over 600 people have graduated from this program. 

