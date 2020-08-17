The 2020 Democratic National Convention goes virtual

The COVID-19 virus has not stopped the 2020 Democratic National Convention. This year however, the platform for the convention has changed.

Due to the pandemic, instead of having delegates show up to the convention, they will now have to watch from home as the event is live streamed.

This event is a first for Ian Murray who has been a delegate since the 90’s.

According to Murray, he has been to nine of the Democratic conventions. Murray has been to eight conventions in person and now this year he will attend online.

Even though it is online, Murray added that it is still an important event to host.

“Everyone is going to understand what we stand for in this election. That is all the same. What’s going to be different is how we get the vote out this Fall,” said Ian Murray, Super Delegate for the Democratic National Convention.

Murray added that this will be his last year to being a delegate while saying that it is time to make room for a new generation of delegates.