The 25th annual Zabawa Festival at the Holy Trinity Parish

Each year, The annual Zabawa Festival brings Polish heritage to Erie. Over the years the festival has been the back bone of the Holy Trinity Parish. Monsignor Bernard Urbaniak also known as "Father Bernie" says the funds raised from the Zabawa festival are used directly for the operations of the Holy Trinity Parish the entire year.

The festival is critical for the needs of the Parish. "Zabawa" which means fun time in polish not only helps the parish but it's also helping children get a Catholic education.

"I'm very proud of what the people do here and it's just all to the glory of god that we get to work together and accomplish the mission of the church," said Father Bernie.

With the good weather on their side, event coordinator are expecting the turn out to be in the thousands.