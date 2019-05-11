The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one day food drive

It’s a food drive that has been stamping out hunger for more than two decades.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single day food drive. Many people stopped by The Colony Plaza, one of the many drop off locations. The drive collected items like canned soup and vegetables, pasta, rice, and cereal. All of the food goes to people in need across 11 counties of Northwest Pennsylvania.

“It’s great to provide for people in need,” said development manager Zachary Webb.

Last year the food drive collected over 112,000 pounds of food.