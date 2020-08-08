The 40th annual St. Paul’s Italian Festival continues this weekend

Erie’s Little Italy is packed with cars this weekend. This is a new twist on a traditional Erie festival.

This weekend is the 40th annual St. Paul’s Italian Festival where despite the pandemic, people made their way out to enjoy some Italian take out food.

Some of the food offered at the Italian Festival includes subs, pepperoni balls, pasta fagioli and cannoliis.

The online sales have sold out quickly, but there is also a walk up and drive thru option as well.

Chariman Ron Divecchio felt that it was the right move to keep the spirit of the festival moving forward.

“We’ve done well with our pasta fagioli dinners and we just wanted to keep it going, but it was a tough decision,” said Ron Divecchio, Chairman at Saint Paul’s Italian Festival.

On Saturday August 8th, the festival will go from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.