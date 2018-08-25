The 5th annual Victory Ride at the Belle Valley Fire Department

The 5th annual Victory ride was held at the Belle Valley Fire Department. Victory ride is a motorcycle ride and party benefiting the individuals served by Erie Homes For Children and Adults (EHCA). Victory ride began in 2014 and the tradition continues to live on.

"Absolutely love it I love what I do I feel blessed to be involved with Erie homes for children and adults and we're a nonprofit that flies underneath the radar we are trying to change that and build as much community awareness as possible, " said Jonathan Rilling.

Supporters who do not ride can still attend and join everyone at the after party. The mission of EHCA is to assist people with disabilities to live a rich and fulfilling life.

The after party was at the Belle Valley Social Hall which is where a lot of the Fundraising took place.