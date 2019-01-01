The 7th annual Frigid Frolic was held for a good cause
The 7th annual Frigid Frolic was held for a good cause
The 7th annual Frigid Frolic was held at Presque Isle State Park. The weather was a little chilly but that did not stop bikers from going on a bike ride around the Peninsula.
Cyclists donated, hats, scarves, coats, blankets, and more. "It's a pretty moving thing that people will come and do something like this on a day like today it could be when it's 40 degrees or other years it's been 12 degrees,"said organizer Eric Webber.
Donations will go to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and Community Shelter Services.
More Stories
-
The winning numbers as of January 1st are 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and the…
-
Two local restaurants were broken into over the New Year…
-
The wind was blowing, the waves were moving and divers were waddling…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.