The 7th annual Frigid Frolic was held for a good cause

The 7th annual Frigid Frolic was held at Presque Isle State Park. The weather was a little chilly but that did not stop bikers from going on a bike ride around the Peninsula.

Cyclists donated, hats, scarves, coats, blankets, and more. "It's a pretty moving thing that people will come and do something like this on a day like today it could be when it's 40 degrees or other years it's been 12 degrees,"said organizer Eric Webber.

Donations will go to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and Community Shelter Services.