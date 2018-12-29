The adult coloring class aims to bring people together and reduce stress

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Adult coloring class was held at Millcreek Branch Library. The class is held for the elderly and special needs. The library believes that having this class reduces stress during the winter time.

Five to ten people usually take part in the class. The coloring items are provided by the library. The class is held every Saturday morning.

"It's a great way to bring people together and especially on a cold snowy day and just socialize hangout, " Tamara Caplan.

The adult coloring class has been going on now for three years.