The American Association of University Women hosts pop-up events to encourage new American citizens to vote

If you have not had the time to register to vote yet, there is still time left.

The American Association of University Women is hosting pop-up events to encourage new American citizens to vote.

Volunteers are extending a helping hand while assisting citizens with voter registration and absentee ballots.

As the election nears, volunteers said that it’s crucial that everyone has the chance to cast their ballots.

“New American citizens and new immigrants to have that voice, maybe they didn’t have that voice in their former country. It gives them the chance to have their voice and to let them have that opportunity to vote,” said Edith Cultu from the American Association of University Women.

More voter registration events are expected to take place at local ethnic grocery stores.