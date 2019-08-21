The American Red Cross gave out free smoke alarms in three local neighborhoods

In an effort to prevent a fire tragedy in the future American Red Cross volunteers gave out free smoke alarms. “The neighborhood has been pretty welcoming,” said volunteer Meghan Easter.

The 3 neighborhoods include homes on East & West 11th Street. Also the neighborhood around East 26th and Wayne. Karin Ryan is one of the volunteers. She said it’s an emotional moment for her. “This event I think is touching for most after the tragedy that occurred,” said Ryan.

Ryan said training the Red Cross provided her, taught her so much. “It takes 2 minutes once a fire starts in order for you to get out of the house safely so fire alarms give families that notification,” said Ryan. The Red Cross wants to make sure they get to every neighborhood in need.