The ANNA Shelter investigating case where a puppy was left to die

The ANNA Shelter’s animal cruelty division is taking on a case where a puppy was left to die.

Remington is a coon dog that was abandoned in an apartment in Conneaut Lake. His owner moved out of the apartment on December 31st and left him behind.

The landlord of the apartment found the puppy, who now only weights 11 pounds.

Eric Duckett, the cruelty officer for the ANNA Shelter, says Remington is receiving fluids.

Charges are expected to be filed.

As for what is ahead for Remy, he will be at the clinic until he is stable. Then he will be moved into a foster home until he is ready for adoption.