The ANNA Shelter set to celebrate their 15th Anniversary

The ANNA Shelter is just a days away from celebrating their 15th anniversary. Ruth Thompson says she decided to start the shelter to improve system and incorporate better adoption methods. Thompson says it has been great to watch the shelter expand and grow over the years. To celebrate the anniversary there will be an open house this upcoming Saturday for people to come and take a look at the shelters journey.
“By the grace of god we have gotten through every single day. Starting out with just a few animals in the building to where we are now. Its overwhelming sometimes when I look back and think,” says ANNA Shelter Director Ruth Thompson.