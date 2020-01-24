The ANNA Shelter takes in puppy left abandoned in Conneaut Lake apartment

It’s been a busy start to the new year as the ANNA Shelter continues to help animals receive the proper care they need for a healthy future. This time, the shelter’s cruelty division is taking on a case where a puppy was allegedly left to die.

It’s a call for help that the ANNA Shelter receives too often. The shelter was called to care for a puppy, left stranded in a dire situation. A tenant found the puppy and called the Conneaut Lake Police Department for help.

“We pulled Remmy out of a house, where the teat was still legally occupying the hotel, but not living there,” said Eric Duckett, Humane Police Officer at the ANNA Shelter. “The landlord went to the house to serve an eviction and found Remmy in the house.”

Remington, or Remmy, a coon hound puppy was left behind in a wire crate alone for about five days. The pup was immediately rushed to the ANNA Shelter’s Wellness Center in Corry for fluids and nutrition.

“Unfortuately, we’ve dealt with this situation many times, so we have our staff and our fosters who are used to dealing with emaciated dogs like Remmy.” Duckett said,.

It’s still unclear why Remmy was left alone for days. Cases like these remind the shelter’s employees the importance of being there for animals every step of the way. There are some signs you can look into if you suspect if an animal is in poor conditions.

These include: paying close attention to animal’s emotions, report if an animal is outside in the cold, or if an owner doesn’t seem like a proper care of an animal.

Remington is still receiving the proper treatments needed before adoption. He should be up for adoption in the next month or so. If you’re interested in adopting this pup, you can contact the ANNA Shelter.