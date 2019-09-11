The annual commemoration of the Battle of Lake Erie

Each year the commemoration of the Battle of Lake Erie is done to educate people about the historic event. “I always like to joke that if we lost the battle we would all be speaking Canadian right now,” said executive director of Flagship Niagara William Sabatini. They’re helping preserve the Niagara & the story that began with it’s construction on Erie’s waterfront.

Walter Rybka is the Senior Captain of the U.S Brig Niagara. He said the Maritime Museum has strong ties to the battle. “That’s the core story of this museum,” said Rybka. The event started of with an invocation, a speaker than talked about the battle, and color guards were present in period attire.

The battle was fought at the west end of Lake Erie.