The annual Maple Fest gets sweeter every year

Janet Woods a life long maple producer is passionate about offering her maple syrup knowledge. The Hurry Hill Maple Farm in Edinboro has been giving wonderful experiences to families, children, and sugar makers.

"This is the first agriculture crop of the season it was planted last summer," said Woods.

People got to learn about the maple sugaring process and it's natural and cultural history. 90 percent of maple syrup comes from Canada and 10 percent is made in the United States. Hurry Hill Farm is also home to the Maple Museum.

The Museum has been a part of the facility for nine years. "I love it, It's my favorite volunteer activity," said Theresa Gamble.

Free tours and maple hot cocoa is offered to everyone. The maplefest continues sunday from 10 am till 4pm.

You can find the complete list of tours with the link below.

http://pamaple.org/taste-tours/