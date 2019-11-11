The annual Veterans day dinner in Albion

Statistics show more than 800,000 Veterans live in Pennsylvania. Every year on November 11th Veterans are honored and remembered for their many sacrifices. “It is hard to describe what it means to be a Veteran it’s an honor actually,” said Post Commander of the 567 American Legion James Vorc.

Dalton Hammet is the member of Post 567 American Legion in Albion. He’s spent 4 years in the air force. “I think the greatest asset we have is our Veterans,” he said.

A table was set aside for Veterans who are now in Spirit. In Pennsylvania the highest population of Veterans is in the age group 65-69. Jet 24’s very own David Belmondo emceed the dinner.