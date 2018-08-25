The annual Zabawa Festival goes in to Day 2
The annual Zabawa Festival goes in to Day 2
Each year the annual Zabawa Festival brings the polish heritage to Erie. This year “Zabawa” which means fun time in Polish is turning 25 years old.
After last night’s success Event coordinators are expecting large crowds at the day 2 of the festival. Each day 200 volunteers help put the festival together.
All funds raised from the festival go directly to the Holy Trinity Parish.
