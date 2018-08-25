Local News

The annual Zabawa Festival goes in to Day 2

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 06:24 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 06:24 PM EDT

Each year the annual Zabawa Festival brings the polish heritage to Erie. This year “Zabawa” which means fun time in Polish is turning 25 years old.

After last night’s success Event coordinators are expecting large crowds at the day 2 of the festival. Each day 200 volunteers help put the festival together.

All funds raised from the festival go directly to the Holy Trinity Parish.

