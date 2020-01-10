The Arc of Crawford County receives major arts grant

Part of Meadville’s downtown business district will be getting somewhat of a face lift.

The Arc of Crawford County is turning an abandoned building lot into a new a revitalized green space for the community.

In May, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts unrolled “a new Creative Communities Initiative program, and we received 105 letters of interest from communities across the state,” said Sarah Merritt, director of the Pennsylvania Creative Communities for the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Ultimately, the communities of Sharon, a Philadelphia neighborhood, a Lancaster neighborhood and Meadville were selected to receive this new initiative grant. The Arc of Crawford County plans to put the funding to good use for its clients and the community.

“We had an abandoned building next to our parking lot that we wanted to make a community space, and we were looking for grant funding to make this space something that our clients could utilize and build foundations for relationships with other community members,” said Mark Weindorf, director of The Arc of Crawford County.

It was retired Allegheny art professor, Amara Geffen, who researched possible grant opportunities for The Arc. This new grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts was one she had heard of.

Th creative communities initiative quote, “supports community-driven, arts-based projects that serve as catalysts for livability, economic development and community connectedness.”

It will be a four-year project to develop the site, making it viable for the community to use for cultural events, arts events such as outside movies, theatre, music and more.

The Arc plans to utilize its clients to help set up and tear down for events, becoming more involved in the community and building relationships.

“We’re very excited because this project includes the constituents of The Arc of Crawford County. And so it has a very broad community impact as well as being a wonderful project that will activate a space in Downtown Meadville, and will also include some wonderful community programming,” said Merritt.

The Arc went through an extensive selection process to become one of the four communities selected for a $100,000 grant over four years.

“It’s important for us because our people sometimes get isolated because they have disabilities and sometimes left out of activities, and we want to make sure that they’re included in these activities,” remarked Mark.

With the project’s completion in four years, The Arc is hoping to bring the community together with a venue for arts and cultural activities.