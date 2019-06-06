The Bat House project earns the Girls Scouts from Grandview Elementary School the Bronze Award

For 2 years the Girl Scouts from Grandview Elementary School worked on the Bat House project. The troop built 11 single chamber bat boxes and 4 five chamber bat boxes.

These boxes will help save the lives of bats. The project earned them their Girl Scouts Bronze Award, the highest honor a junior girl scout can achieve. The bat boxes will be sold in the Asbury Woods gift shop.

“It was cool just to see how they were made and it was fun because we all got to learn from each other,” said Giordana Weber

All proceeds collected will go to Asbury Woods.