The big game brings big business to local sports bars and restaurants

The big game is here and sport bars and restaurants have been busy placing orders and making reservations.

Whether you are rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, one thing that people seem to have in common is eating some delicious food while watching the big game.

It is Super Bowl Sunday and local businesses are busy with orders while making reservations and preparing for the big night.

“Up early getting the smokers emptied out. So fresh brisket, fresh pork, pork sandwiches with wings getting loaded into the smoker right now as we speak, but we’re anticipating a pretty busy day. A lot of orders between four and six o’clock right before take off,” said Kevin Schurmerhorn, Kitchen Manager at Smokey Bones on Interchange Road.

Roscos Sports Bar and Grill opened up their restaurant earlier this month. They are not just busy with making food, they also have reservations booked for folks who will watch the game there.

“Handful come in. A lot of people excited specifically to sit upstairs and our skybox up there. So a lot of people coming in ready for that,” said Ericka Hess, Assistant Manager of Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill.

It’s already been a very busy day for business owners. Workers are saying that they’re expecting more orders tonight for the big game.

“The time period and that time period that we see year after year is usually three to seven. So that’s going to be our peak volume business and that’s definitely gonna bring in a lot of the sales,” said Michael Valerio, Manager at Valerios Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria.

“We do have some extra staff on to beef up the orders that we have,” said Schurmerhorn.

Businesses are saying that even though this is a busy time for orders, they are expecting an increase for Valentine’s Day.