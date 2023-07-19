A new restaurant has finally opened its doors on Erie’s westside after years of renovations and new management.

The Boardroom welcomed the public inside on Monday, and Joshua Walters, a co-owner, said the restaurant has been well-received by the public.

He added the restaurant remained at capacity for a while and said it was fun hearing the dishes clanging and hearing people talk about the food.

The restaurant is “rat pack” themed with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis — and the food includes fresh, never frozen seafood and all prime cuts of meat. It is located at 4353 West Ridge Road in Erie.

“Keeping something from Erie in Erie on this side of town has been very important to us and kind of helps breathe new life into this side of town. We have new neighbors coming in a little while. Firestone is down the road so we’re very excited to welcome them to the neighborhood,” said Walters.

Walters says he is excited to help make the westside area a hot spot for nice restaurants in Erie.