People in Downtown Erie could feel the “Breeze” on this hot and humid day.

The Breeze Band took the stage at Perry Square for the Back to the Music concert series.

The series is hosted by Erie Downtown Partnership and features live music and local vendors.

It is one of the many events put on by the organization this summer.

