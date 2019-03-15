Local News

The Buddhist community held day one of their 3 day "Puja" Prayer at the Buddhist Center

"Puja" Prayer was held at the Buddhist Center

It's a prayer that's said to give people life long empowerment. The Buddhist community held day one of their 3 day "Puja" Prayer at the Buddhist Center. 

The prayer included a religous speech made by the priest. Buddhism focuses on spiritual development and strives for a deep insight into the true meaning of life. 

"I think it's very necessary for the future, with that hope we established this," said leader Tulku Dawa Gyalpo.

40 Monks were a part of the prayer. 

