The Buddhist community held day one of their 3 day "Puja" Prayer at the Buddhist Center
"Puja" Prayer was held at the Buddhist Center
It's a prayer that's said to give people life long empowerment. The Buddhist community held day one of their 3 day "Puja" Prayer at the Buddhist Center.
The prayer included a religous speech made by the priest. Buddhism focuses on spiritual development and strives for a deep insight into the true meaning of life.
"I think it's very necessary for the future, with that hope we established this," said leader Tulku Dawa Gyalpo.
40 Monks were a part of the prayer.
More Stories
-
-
-
One person is taken to the hospital after their SUV rolls over…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.