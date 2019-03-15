Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's a prayer that's said to give people life long empowerment. The Buddhist community held day one of their 3 day "Puja" Prayer at the Buddhist Center.

The prayer included a religous speech made by the priest. Buddhism focuses on spiritual development and strives for a deep insight into the true meaning of life.

"I think it's very necessary for the future, with that hope we established this," said leader Tulku Dawa Gyalpo.

40 Monks were a part of the prayer.