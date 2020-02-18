The Cakery to open second location in Summit Township

A local cafe is giving people a taste of what they’re made of.

The Cakery is holding a soft opening at it’s second location on Edinboro Road in Summit Township. The cafe also has a location on West Ridge Road in Fairview.

This is the first business to open it’s doors at the Copperleaf Development, leaving people excited to see business growing in the area.

“there really isn’t anything right around this area, without going on Peach Street, which is quite busy most of the time. This is really nice, a little out of the way, but not so out of the way,” says Diane Eaton, McKean resident.

If everything goes as planned, The Cakery will have their grand opening on Thursday at 6 a.m.