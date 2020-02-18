1  of  2
Breaking News
Commonwealth seeks death penalty in Crawford County double homicide Police serve search warrant at suspected meth lab; hazmat crews on the scene work to recover dumped chemicals

The Cakery to open second location in Summit Township

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A local cafe is giving people a taste of what they’re made of.

The Cakery is holding a soft opening at it’s second location on Edinboro Road in Summit Township. The cafe also has a location on West Ridge Road in Fairview.

This is the first business to open it’s doors at the Copperleaf Development, leaving people excited to see business growing in the area.

“there really isn’t anything right around this area, without going on Peach Street, which is quite busy most of the time. This is really nice, a little out of the way, but not so out of the way,” says Diane Eaton, McKean resident.

If everything goes as planned, The Cakery will have their grand opening on Thursday at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar