The Cambridge Springs Bridge replacement project will start on October 14th

The Cambridge Springs bridge replacement in Crawford County will start on October 14th. Despite what will be a year long project nearby businesses agree with PennDots decision. “The buzz that we have here at the Riverside I don’t think it will impact us too hard,” said Riverside Brewing Company General Manager Jeremy Ball.

Construction will include replacement of the 203 foot long steel Truss bridge built in 1901. It’s classified poor condition. Marty Bowman Owner of Marty’s Tack & Leather repair says the construction might cause inconvenience but drivers can adjust. “Everyone is going to have to turn around that way so yea it will probably quiet me down but people that want to come to me know where I am,” she said.

Work will also include new roadway approaches, paving, curb ramps, and sidewalks. Casey Lydic owner of Lydic Sales & Service uses the bridge everyday to get to work. The current bridge is expected to be closed to all motorized traffic on November 1, 2019. & the new bridge is expected to be completed by December 7th, 2020.