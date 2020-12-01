The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania raises money on Giving Tuesday

Organizations across Erie County and the world are participating in Giving Tuesday while finding different ways to give back to their home communities by giving to their favorite local charities.

The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania for instance is one of hundreds of organizations raising money on Giving Tuesday.

Proceeds from the foundation support individual Catholic parishes, schools and organizations.

With 92 parishes and 32 schools in the Erie Diocese alone, there are a lot of places where those dollars can go to good use.

“As Catholics, we are taught to be generous, to give back to help those in need. So it’s in the spirit of being Catholic to have an opportunity to get together like this,” said Lisa Louis, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest PA.

Giving Tuesday started in a school program in Harlem, New York and has grown into an international event.