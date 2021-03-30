The City of Erie could soon see new public amenities in downtown area

The City of Erie could soon see new public amenities in downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is planning a project called “Designing for Distance and Dignity.”

This project will include restrooms, warming shelters, and hand-washing stations as part of an effort to aid those who may be affected by homelessness and poverty.

The organization is considering doing this project along East 10th and 11th of French Street across from the Erie City Mission.

“We’re a place making organization. This block, if we select this block because it needs to be firmed up. It would be reimagined as a creative place making so think about vibrancy color, think about public art. It’s really going to serve all stake holders. So that while that vulnerable population is a component,” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.