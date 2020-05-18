The City of Erie introduces incentive to get people to fill out the 2020 Census

The City of Erie has introduced an incentive to get people to fill out the 2020 Census.

If you are a city resident and fill out the survey, you can be entered into a drawing for one of eight $100 prize packages.

These prize packages include gift cards to local businesses within the city.

All you need to do is email your name, address, phone number and proof that you completed the 2020 Census to City Hall or mail the information in.

“CAFE came to us and said they had some fundraising they would like to provide to us to get the word out about providing an accurate count on the Census. We decided to use that funding to help some of our local businesses that are struggling right now through this whole COVID-19 pandemic,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff for the City of Erie.

The city said that beginning on May 25th, winners will be randomly picked weekly and announced.