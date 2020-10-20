The City of Erie Planning Departments are hosting a workshop for the active Erie transportation plan.

The city and county are collaborating on the active Erie Transportation plan to make walking and bicycling more safe in the city.

At today’s moving workshop, residents traveled on bikes to six different locations around the City of Erie starting in Frontier Park.

The workshop was intended to give residents all different neighborhoods an opportunity to find out more about the plan.

“When communities hear design for cars they’re often unsafe, allows households to save a lot of money. People can gain exercise,” said Jeff Riegner, Consultant.