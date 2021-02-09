The City of Erie seeks a diversity consultant

The City of Erie is seeking a diversity consultant. The goal is to bring a more diverse workforce to City Government.

What else could hiring a diversity consultant mean for Erie?

Here is what we found out from the mayor and his administration.

We learned that the consultant will look into the possibility of systematic racism being present in all departments of the City of Erie.

In addition, the consultant will develop a plan to bring more diversity to City Hall.

202 shed a light on racial tensions and systematic racism both across the country and here in Erie.

May 30th was a demonstration of just that.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember and his administration are aiming to find a consultant that can create more equality, inclusion and of course diversity.

“That’s the whole purpose of seeking this expert to come and take a look at our rules and regulations and make sure that what we’re doing is fair and equitable to all and doesn’t discriminate against anybody,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

Seeking diversity in all city departments is what the city is aiming for.

“They’re going to produce a final report with their recommendations and it’s up to us to see what we can implement and hopefully the work that the mayor has sworn which is ending racism,” said Michael Outlaw, City Community Liaison, City of Erie.

According to the USA Today, academics argue over the definition of systematic racism and whether it even exists, but the mayor’s administration has launched a local and nationwide search for a consultant to make sure it doesn’t live in the halls of City Government.

“Just to make sure there’s not systematic things that we cannot see on the surface that might be causing discrimination even though we might not know we’re doing this,” said Mayor Schember.

There are currently 25 applicants for the position.

The city is now accepting proposals through March 5th and hopefully by May they will come up with a person or team to take on this important role.